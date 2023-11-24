Education Minister opposes extra levy

Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro, has opposed the imposition of additional levies on students by some schools, particularly in the form of the Parent Teachers Association Fund.

The PTAF, a fee of $30 per term totalling $90 per year, has become a contentious issue, as it is often cited as a prerequisite for re-enrollment in many faith-based schools.

Furthermore, Radrodro says that this new levy has not been endorsed by the Ministry of Education.

“Yes, we are not aware of the levy, and we have been notified through the parents, concerned stakeholders, and guardians, and that is what we are doing right now.”



Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

The Education Minister has called on schools to review their financial policies and ensure compliance with the government’s commitment to free education.

“We have been notified of this levy, and I have directed the permanent secretary to look into the matter and get back to me.”

The Ministry of Education aims to foster an environment where every child can pursue their academic aspirations without the hindrance of financial barriers.