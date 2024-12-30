Choose passion, not peer pressure: TSLS

Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service acting chief executive officer Avinay Kumar is urging students to make thoughtful, passion-driven career decisions, rather than following their peers.

He says while TSLS does not advise students on specific career paths, it is crucial for them to base their choices on personal interests and long-term job market potential.

This, after the TSLS noted that some students continued to make decisions based on what their friends were pursuing or what seems popular at the time.

“When they graduate, they should be able to find a suitable employment. We do not want students doing programs where they may not find employment. However, we do allow the students to change their program once they are sponsored by TSLS.”

The Acting CEO is encouraging students to explore the broader job market and understand where opportunities are likely to be in the future.