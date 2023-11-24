Boarding Grant adjustment aims for fairer resource distribution

[File Photo]

The Education Minister has expressed concerns about the disparity in student enrollment between rural and urban classrooms.

Minister Aseri Radrodro, addressing parliament today, emphasized that rural students are impacted by the amount of the free education grant they receive compared to those in city and town schools.

He adds that the Ministry is addressing the issue by increasing the boarding grant for non-government secondary schools from $50 to $150 per student for the 2023–2024 financial year.

[File Photo]

According to the Education Minister, the adjustment in the Boarding Grant aims to create a more equitable distribution of resources, alleviating financial challenges in rural education.

“The boarding per capita is budgeted at a secondary school level of 301 $800,000 and a primary level of 459 $600,000. For the current general financial year. The rate remains the same for non-government primary schools. So $50 per child.”



Education Minister Aseri Radrodro

Radrodro adds that the total budget for the free education grant this year, which includes the increase in taxes, is $68.9 million.

“As of November 24, 2023, the total utilization for ECE is about 20 percent, primary school is about 44 percent, and secondary school is about 51 percent. In terms of dollar bills, primary schools are $35.1 million, secondary schools are $30.8 million, and ECE is $2.9 million.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry is working on reviewing the school policies and procedures regarding financial management of the school, as they are now due for review in the management handbook.