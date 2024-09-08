Academic advocates for multi-intelligence

[File Photo]

An academic strongly advocates for the development of multiple intelligences in Fiji.

The concept is a theory by American Psychologist Howard Gardner, which suggests people have eight intelligences; visual, linguistic, logical, body, musical, interpersonal, intrapersonal and naturalistic.

USP’s Deputy Head of School of Pacific Arts, Communication and Education Doctor Rosiana Lagi says the encouragement of these intelligences ensures children thrive in every aspect of life.

Dr Rosiana Lagi highlights the barriers to the development of children in Fiji.

“When our children are growing up … they learn through play, they speak to objects, they speak to an imaginary audience. At home, we would tell them to stop, then when it comes to school, these things are discouraged because we are content-driven.”

Dr Lagi emphasizes the significance of multiple intelligences in society.

“It helps students be creative in their thoughts and in the things that they do. Also, as I said earlier, have a high self-respect for themselves … because they know that what they are doing is useful and important and that they are able to influence other people.”

Dr Lagi has urged other teachers to enhance the bits of intelligence within children, through the practice of art such as singing and dancing in schools

The academic says it can also be used as a pedagogy to help students excel in life.