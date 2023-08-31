Education Summit next month

The 2023 Fiji National Education Summit is confirmed for next month.

Cabinet was briefed on the preparatory work undertaken for the hosting of the summit.

A series of pre-summit consultations took place with the wider community in the four education divisions, representing nine education districts.

Article continues after advertisement

The key thematic areas to be discussed at the summit include curriculum and sustainable assurance and assessment systems; teaching professions and leadership;

Early Childhood Education, Inclusive Education, Access, Equitable, Safe, and Healthy Schools; Financing of Education and Effective Governance; Technical and Vocational Education and Training; Non-formal and Lifelong Learning; Digital Learning and Transformation; Information Technology and Cyber Safety; and Education Policy, Planning, Research, and Data

The summit will be from September 19th to the 22nd.