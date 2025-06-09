Education Ministry seeks clarity on Pacific Polytech

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro [Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Education is seeking further clarification on issues raised by staff at Pacific Polytech, following concerns over unpaid salaries, promised benefits, and a lack of communication from senior management.

When questioned by FBC News, Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says he has not received any formal complaint from Pacific Polytech but confirmed ongoing engagement with the institution’s director.

“I have not received anything from Polytech, but I have been communicating with the director. He has visited my office and I have directed the Higher Education Commission to do the necessary. The institution is also seeking legal advice before taking further action.”

Article continues after advertisement

In an email sent to the media last week, staff at Pacific Polytech raised serious concerns about alleged transparency, accountability, and communication issues from senior management and the Council, saying the situation has caused financial and emotional hardship.

According to staff, an email circulated by the Chairperson on 24 December 2025 informed employees that previously promised staff bonuses and a 2.5 percent salary increment, scheduled to take effect from 1 January 2026, would not be paid due to alleged cash flow difficulties. Staff claim they were instead given $100 each as a Christmas gesture through a loan secured by a well-wisher.

The staff claim that the situation worsened when regular salary payments were not made the following week, with staff claiming no prior notice was given and an explanation was only provided late in the evening, citing delays in the approval of a Higher Education Commission grant.

During meetings held on 2 January 2026, staff were informed that salary payments would be further delayed and that possible deductions could be made when wages are eventually paid. This has raised concerns over whether the promised salary increment will be honored.

Staff claim the uncertainty has affected their ability to meet basic financial obligations, including rent, loans, utilities and school fees.

The staff claim that despite this, they have been instructed to continue with admissions, enrolment and marketing activities.

Employees say they are not seeking conflict, but are calling for fairness, transparency and timely communication, warning that the ongoing situation risks undermining staff welfare and the integrity of the institution.

Questions sent to Pacific Polytech Chair Dr Ganesh Chand on Saturday and Higher Education Commission Director Dr Eci Naisele remains unanswered.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.