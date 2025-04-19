Education Act overhaul with public input

[Source: Ministry of Education / Facebook]

The review of Fiji’s Education Act is moving forward with stronger government partnership and a plan to gather public feedback.

Led by Education Veteran Rokobua Naiyaga, the review team is working with key ministries and legal experts to ensure the new framework reflects the needs of all Fijians.

The Ministries of Finance, Women, Health, iTaukei Affairs and Rural Development are part of the process.

Their input ranges from child protection and health to cultural inclusion and rural education.

Statutory bodies such as the Fiji Higher Education Commission and the Fiji Teachers Registration Authority are also involved.

Legal advisors David Solvalu and Lyanne Vaurasi are working closely with the Fiji Law Reform Commission and the Office of the Solicitor General to ensure the draft law is solid and clear.

The team will launch national public consultations in the coming weeks, covering all nine education districts through community-based sessions.

These consultations aim to give every Fijian a chance to shape a more inclusive, safe and future-ready education system.

