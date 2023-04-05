News

Economic Summit to discuss various issues

Ranil Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 5, 2023 12:08 pm

[File Photo]

The Finance Ministry is currently developing the baseline and strategy papers on various thematic areas which will form the basis of discussions during the National Economic Summit.

Minister Professor Biman Prasad says there will be five plenary sessions held over the two-day summit.

He says key discussions around the thematic working groups will be around addressing on how to improve macroeconomic management and financial and fiscal stability, measures that are needed to diversify the Fijian economy and create more jobs and incomes for people.

Minister Professor Biman Prasad. [Source: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook] 

He says it will also include discussions on challenges in the water sector which has been facing major challenges in terms of maintaining and upgrading of the existing infrastructure, non-revenue water and financing of new water infrastructure.

“Mr. Speaker Sir the Ministry of Finance is playing the lead role in organizing the Summit and facilitating papers, discussions and outcomes of the Summit which will feed into the upcoming 2023 2024 budget and potentially Mr. Speaker sir a new national development plan in the future. As part of this work, the Ministry is currently developing baseline strategy papers on various thematic areas which will form the basis of discussion during the Summit.”

The 2023 National Economic Summit will be held at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva from the 20th to 21st April.

