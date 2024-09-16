Economic recovery on track for Koro

People of Cawa District during a talanoa session

The economic recovery of Koro Island, which was severely impacted by cyclone Winston in 2016 is making significant progress.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga during his ministerial tour to the island of Koro highlights that community-led initiatives, particularly in agriculture and the cultivation of voivoi are playing a key role in driving the island’s economic recovery.

The Minister says that farmers on Koro Island have increased their production on staple crops such as root vegetables, yaqona and coconuts, contributing to food security and income generation for households.

“What I am amazed about is the flow of money here on the island of Koro. For yaqona, at least 10k a month, for dalo three to four k a month.”

Turaga states that the cultivation and harvesting of voivoi has provided a vital source of income for many women and families on the island, helping them achieve economic sustainability.

Cawa District Representative Sekaia Bolabola says that the people of Koro used to rely heavily on external support after disasters, but now they are using their own resources and skills to build a sustainable future.

The island’s focus on utilizing its natural resources responsibly is not only supporting immediate recovery but also laying the foundation for a more prosperous and resilient future.