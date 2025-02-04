EC welcomes new chair

[Source: Fijian Elections Office/ Facebook]

The Electoral Commission has officially welcomed its newly appointed Chair Justice Usaia Ratuvili.

Supervisor of Elections, Ana Mataiciwa, in her capacity as Secretary to the Electoral Commission, facilitated the introductory meeting.

During the meeting discussions were held on the Commission’s strategic priorities and its role in upholding Fiji’s electoral integrity.

Justice Ratuvili, currently serves as a Puisne Judge of the High Court of Fiji, brings extensive legal expertise and leadership to the Electoral Commission, reinforcing its mandate to ensure free, fair, and credible elections in Fiji.

The Electoral Commission looks forward to working under Justice Ratuvili’s leadership to further strengthen electoral processes, enhance stakeholder engagement, and promote public confidence in Fiji’s democratic system.