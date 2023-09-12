EbayShop Online Recruitment scheme collapses, call for action

Enforcement bodies have been urged to take swift and decisive action following the collapse of the EbayShop online recruitment scheme.

The Consumer Council has made the call after countless consumers lost their hard-earned money.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil is calling for the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Fiji Police Force to launch rigorous investigations into the individuals and organizations behind this fraudulent pyramid scheme.

Shandil says while consumers ignored the multiple alarms sounded by the Council over the course of the last few months, they must ensure that such schemes do not rear its ugly head in the future by setting deterrence through enforcement action.



Trade Minister, Manoa Kamikamica.

Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, has also expressed concerns over the scheme.

“It’s a concern for everyone. We should not allow unscrupulous and devious people to sell things to the public; it is not acceptable.”

The Consumer Council has also condemned the unscrupulous individuals and entities responsible for promoting, acting as agents, and administering this fraudulent scheme.

The Chief Executive says the collapse of EbayShop Online Recruitment is a stark reminder of the insidious nature of pyramid schemes and the devastating impact they have on the lives of ordinary consumers.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission had earlier confirmed that they were also carrying out an investigation.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham had also said that they were collaborating with the Fiji Financial Intelligence Unit and the Police Force.