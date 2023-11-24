'DuoDay' initiative to promote inclusivity

The French Embassy in Fiji observed ‘DuoDay’ by hosting Ruci Senikula, the Disaster Risk Reduction Pacific Disability Forum Regional Coordinator, at their Suva office yesterday.

DuoDay is a European initiative promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities in the workforce by allowing a volunteer employee to host them for a day.

Senikula says she found the day enlightening as she took a break from her regular work to observe the operations at the French Embassy.

“A lot of learning, a lot of exchanges. Strengthening, networking, building new partnership with each of the staff here. And also just spending quality time and getting to learn, know more about each other and the work that we do and also how we can collaborate further in the near future.”

During her visit, she gained insights into potential career opportunities.

French Ambassador to Fiji, Francois-Xavier Leger highlights their continuous collaboration to enhance opportunities and ensure equal access to professional activities.

“Say to strengthen and to empower people with disability and give them as many opportunities as they can, obviously to build up their own life and to get new skills and to have access to education, higher education, and also to professional activities.”

This marks the French Embassy in Fiji’s third consecutive year participating in DuoDay, with a commitment to continued involvement in the future.