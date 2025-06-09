Drug use could derail youth dreams

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe

Student drug use is becoming a serious concern in Fiji. Authorities warn it threatens the development and future prospects of young people.

Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe says drug abuse and disobedience can derail promising paths.

He emphasizes that discipline, self-control, and strong mentorship are essential to guide youth toward success.

Vusonilawe is urging parents, teachers, and community leaders to actively engage in education, monitor behavior, celebrate achievements and support students during setbacks.

These measures are crucial to strengthen both individual potential and national development.

