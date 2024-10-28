Drug arrests almost on a daily basis

The Fiji Police Force is making drug arrests almost daily.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says this is a reflection of their ongoing efforts, and every arrest and seizure is contributing to overall reduction efforts.

He says the police is committed to its role as stipulated in the Counter Narcotics Strategy of supply reduction, through both the reactive and proactive arms of policing.

He adds that all information received on drugs is carefully assessed and acted upon in due course.

Driu says the nature of drug operations differs, and some do take time to execute as the main intent is to secure a successful prosecution.

He says apart from the enforcement, officers are also actively engaging as many sectors of our communities as possible in the proactive arm through community policing.

He says the community has a huge role to play, and the police have noticed a major shift of acceptance in working with law enforcement with the sharing of information and a genuine desire to empower communities by way of the volume of invitations received for community awareness.

The head of the Fiji Police operations is also urging community members to link up with their crime prevention committees and neighborhood watch zones through their respective divisional managers of community policing.