Driver fatigue poses major road safety risk, warns LTA

Driver fatigue is a serious road safety risk that can impair reaction time, judgment, and concentration, often with consequences similar to drink driving.

The Land Transport Authority says tired drivers are more likely to miss warning signs, drift out of lanes, or even fall asleep at the wheel.

The Authority adds that to stay safe, drivers should be well-rested before long trips, take regular breaks, and avoid driving when feeling drowsy.

Article continues after advertisement

LTA says prioritizing rest not only protects the driver, but also passengers and all other road users.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.