Dream comes true for Prasad

Despite distressing news and heart-wrenching videos on the internet, Fiji-born explorer Nick Prasad, now residing in Brisbane, Australia, remained unwavering in his lifelong dream.

Together with his friend Reginald, Nick embarked on a remarkable journey to fulfil their bucket list item of visiting Mount Everest, a cherished childhood aspiration.

In March, Prasad and his companion made the arduous trek, eventually reaching Kala Pathar, a prominent landmark in the Nepali Himalayas, situated at an elevation of 5,545 meters above sea level—higher than the Everest Base Camp at 5,364 meters.

Nick Prasad, the intrepid mountaineer, encourages all to pursue their goals relentlessly, never surrendering their ambitions.