Dr. Sivendra advocates for ethical practices in tuna fishing

Permanent Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Sivendra Michael, stresses the importance of recognizing the challenges that lie ahead in achieving national goals and aspirations for a sustainable tuna fishing industry in Fiji.

Dr. Michael highlighted this at the launch of Phase 2 of the Implementing and Scaling Jurisdictional Initiatives for Pacific Tuna.

He says some of the many challenges that affect the tuna industry are climate change, human rights violations at sea, and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities.

Article continues after advertisement

“As the PS of Environment and Climate Change, this gives me much hope as we plan to initiate roundtable discussions with our partners and agencies, including all stakeholders, on the current status of our climate, ocean, and biodiversity national and global pledges.”

Dr. Michael says that as the Pacific has a large Exclusive Economic Zone, it is vital to advocate for approaches that safeguard the fisheries sector at international, regional, and national forums.

The Permanent Secretary adds that it is everyone’s joint responsibility to safeguard the ocean and its resources, especially during the current climate crisis.