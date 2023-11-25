Dr. Fong’s future as PS remains uncertain

uncertain Dr James Fong (left) [File Photo]

The application window for the position of Permanent Secretary for Health is now closed.

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada confirms that the PSC is now in the process of reviewing the applications it received.

Whether or not outgoing PS Dr. James Fong reapplied for the job remains unclear.

Public Service Commission Chair Luke Rokovada

Rokovada has also refused to give details on Dr. Fong’s status, while Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu says that Dr. Fong will continue to serve as PS for the time being.

However, in recent times, there has been numerous complaints against Dr. Fong, particularly from the Fiji Nursing Association.

Dr. Fong assumed the role of Permanent Secretary in October 2020, and a key achievement during his tenure has been spearheading the Ministry’s endeavours to safeguard Fiji from the COVID-19 pandemic.