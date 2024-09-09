DPM Prasad lauds women’s contributions

[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says he personally believes in the immense importance of women’s contributions to society, especially in developing countries such as Fiji.

Prasad commented while handing over the Kimiya House to the Tagitagi Mathar Sangam in Tavua.

The Kimiya House was built for the women’s organization in Tavua to use for their meetings, training, and other empowerment activities.

[Source: Ministry of Finance, Fiji/ Facebook]

Prasad says women are indeed equal partners in a country’s quest for economic and social progress.

He states that for women to effectively play this role, they must be adequately supported with the backing of all stakeholders, including the government, businesses, development partners, and others.

The DPM further says a host of studies suggest that putting earnings in women’s hands is the intelligent thing to do because women have been proven to be good financial managers.

Prasad adds that the government recognizes women’s right to enjoy a life free from violence and to access the entitlements and privileges guaranteed under our Constitution, unencumbered by discrimination, culture, or oppressive religious interpretation.

He also lauds the remarkable milestone where, of the 1,147 students who graduated from the University of the South Pacific, 61 percent are women.