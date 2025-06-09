DPM Kamikamica charged with perjury and giving false information

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications Manoa Kamikamica.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Co-operatives, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications Manoa Kamikamica has been charged by FICAC with perjury and giving false information to a public servant.

The charges were filed following investigations linked to the Commission of Inquiry report into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as FICAC Commissioner.

FICAC officers had seized Kamikamica’s mobile phone in July during the execution of a search warrant.

The allegations arise from findings contained in the Commission of Inquiry report tabled earlier this year, which examined the processes and conduct surrounding Malimali’s appointment.

When approached, FICAC told FBC News that they will not be commenting.

According to the Magistrates Court cause list, Kamikamica will appear this Wednesday at the Suva Magistrates Court.

