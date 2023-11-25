Double drowning incidents unfold in separate locations

A 19-year-old is believed to have drowned in the Rewa River behind Nausori Plaza this morning.

Divisional Police Commander East, SSP Josua Vodo, says police officers are currently at the scene.

SSP Vodo says a report was received after 9am where the victim disappeared after he had gone swimming in the Rewa River.

Divisional Police Commander Eastern SSP Josua Vodo [File Photo]

The DPC East says a Nausori Police station officer and a team are currently searching the area.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man from Naigani Village in Lomaiviti also drowned.

SSP Vodo says the victim was reported missing on Thursday night after he failed to surface while diving with three others in Naigani waters.

He adds that when the other three noticed that the victim had failed to return to their boat, a search was conducted, and they found the victim’s torch.

The search party, led by divers from Makogai Village, recovered the victim’s body near Nairai Village.

Police investigation continues.