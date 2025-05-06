Domestic violence still deeply rooted says Ali

[File Photo]

“Women are human beings.”

That’s the driving force behind Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali’s decades-long fight to end violence against women and girls.

Ali describes domestic violence as a national crisis.

Shamima Ali [Source: Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre/ Facebook]

Despite ongoing efforts, she says the problem remains deeply rooted and persistent.

A survivor of domestic violence herself, Shamima Ali says it’s her deep sense of injustice that fuels her fight to protect others.

“I want women to be seen for what they are — human beings — and we all should be treated equally, regardless of who we are and what we are.”

The FWCC Coordinator urges people to report domestic violence and not be bystanders.

In Fiji, 2 in 3 women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from a male intimate partner in their lifetime.

