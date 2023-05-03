Domestic market show favorable projection

Fiji’s labour market remains tight with increased general migration abroad and employment opportunities via the regional labour mobility schemes.

The Reserve Bank of Fiji’s April economic review shows that the labour market continues to show signs of improvement.

This is evident by increases in the pick-up of job advertisements, implying a higher labour demand, and pay-as-you-earn collections, denoting higher disposable income.

Developments in the labour market also supported higher consumption activity.

Higher inward remittances, income levels, and new consumption lending by commercial banks continue to fuel the domestic consumption appetite shown by the increased net Value Added Tax collected in the review period.