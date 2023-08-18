Do not be complacent: Tabuya

Minister for Children Lynda Tabuya

The death of a four-year-old child has prompted Minister for Children Lynda Tabuya to call on parents and guardians not to be complacent.

The unfortunate incident took place in Sakoca, where the child was swept away while attempting to cross a flooded creek with a relative.

Tabuya calls for strict monitoring of children’s safety during this rainy season.

The Minister is also emphasizing the need for families to be cautious and aware of their children’s whereabouts, especially if there is a flooded drain or river in their localities.