DPM highlights commitment to media freedom

Fiji now has true democracy, as people are able to share freely, and positions are no longer hidden under ambiguity.

This was highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica while officiating the 2024 Pacific Media Conference in Suva today.

Kamikamica says it is really not the government’s job to tell the media what to write or what to do.

“We pride ourselves on a government that tries to listen, and hopefully we can try and chart a way forward in terms of media freedom and journalism in the Pacific, and most importantly, Fiji. They say that journalism is the oxygen of democracy, and that could be no truer than in the case of Fiji.”

Kamikamica states that they are now in a position to accelerate the strength of journalism in the nation.

Over 100 participants are attending the three-day conference, which concludes on Saturday.