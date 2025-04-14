Diversification a national priority says Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica [File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says Fiji must focus on long-term economic resilience amid shifting global dynamics, including trade tensions between major powers.

Referring to the ongoing US and China trade war as “a case in point,” Kamikamica described the current environment as a transitory period.

Kamikamica says that this reinforces the urgency for Fiji to chart its own sustainable path.

He emphasizes that building a more resilient, diverse economy is critical to weathering global disruptions and ensuring long-term prosperity.

“The US-China trade war is definitely a case in point. I view this, of course, as a transitory period, but Fiji needs to focus on the long game. In terms of economic diversification, it is no longer an option. It is a national priority.”

Kamikamica adds that while tourism remains a key pillar, the government is investing in agriculture, the blue and green economy, manufacturing, aquaculture, and digital trade.

“At the same time, the government continues to support micro, small, and medium enterprises through targeted grants, enabling everyday Fijians to start and scale business, create jobs, and contribute to national growth.”

Kamikamica adds that the Agriculture Task Force is working closely with investors to facilitate large-scale ventures that can unlock new markets, strengthen food security, and, more importantly, develop a genuine rural economy.

