Ditoka urges caution with rain on the forecast

Minister of Disaster Risk Management Sakiasi Ditoka is urging the public to stay cautious of weather conditions during the Diwali celebrations today.

Ditoka stresses that the Nadi Weather Office has forecasted rain coinciding with the Festival of lights.

He also highlights the importance of embracing cultural diversity, emphasizing the value of learning from each other’s traditions and their positive impact on our communities.

Ditoka stresses the need for communities to be fully prepared for potential disasters as the cyclone season approaches.

“We hope that the weather doesn’t affect Diwali that much. The weather forecast, I believe, seems to be forecasting a bit of rain, but I hope that it’s not going to be that much that it affects people’s Diwali.”

Meanwhile, government ministers have extended their best wishes for the Diwali celebrations.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad [File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Biman Prasad, highlights that the festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil and reflects the importance of moral values and spiritual growth.

“It is a time for reflection, celebration, and togetherness. The return of Lord Rama to Ajodhya after 14 years of exile is a reminder of the significance of Diwali.”

Assistant Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, encourages everyone to embrace the spirit of Diwali in everyday life.

“Share the love and the harmony and peace and share the sweets with the communities across, but also to look after our elders.”

Minister for Women, Lynda Tabuya, also stresses the importance of spreading the spirit of the festival to others.

Diwali serves as a powerful reminder that no matter how dark the times, light, love, and goodness will always prevail.