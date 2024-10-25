Ditoka seeks support for new initiatives

[Source: Fiji NDMO/ Facebook]

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, met with officials from the Japan International Cooperation Agency in Tokyo to seek support for new initiatives under the National Disaster Risk Management Act.

Ditoka thanked JICA for its long-standing assistance, highlighting its contributions through technical aid, capacity-building, and financial support, strengthening Fiji’s disaster management systems.

He highlighted the need for further support to implement key initiatives, such as multi-hazard early warning systems and a National Disaster Risk Information System.

Ditoka also requested JICA’s help in constructing jetties for rural islands and a purpose-built National Disaster Management Office to improve emergency response and coordination.

The minister is in Japan leading a ministry delegation on a peer-exchange program funded by JICA.