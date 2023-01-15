Ditoka encourages staff to pursue further studies

[Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management / Facebook]

Government will ensure that civil servants who wish to pursue further studies will do so.

This was confirmed by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka, during his tour of the western division this week.

Ditoka says the staff will have his full support in the places where he may need to lobby on their behalf.

Article continues after advertisement

He made a deal with the staff, asking them to fight for him in their daily work, and he would fight for them at the political level.

Ditoka was also provided with a brief overview of the division’s work and engagements by the Western Division senior management team.