Ditoka emphasizes innovation and partnership

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka [Source: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management/ Facebook]

Resilience is fortified through the adoption of innovative strategies and close collaboration with country counterparts and regional partners to optimize resource utilization.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management and the current Chair of the Pacific Disaster Risk Reduction Ministerial Sakiasi Ditoka during the Pacific Regional Disaster and Emergency Managers Meeting.

Ditoka highlighted the undeniable urgency of the climate and disaster crises.

He adds that the meeting offers a vital platform to review the progress, challenges, and prospects arising from the commitments to resilience action articulated by Pacific Disaster Risk Reduction Ministers in 2022.

The collective goal of the meeting is to mobilize substantial resources to mitigate disaster impacts, enhance partnerships, share innovative strategies, and optimize resource utilization to safeguard communities against the escalating threats of climate change and disaster risks.