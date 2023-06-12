Districts support Fiji Police in tackling criminal activities

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Tikina of Nakasaleka have acknowledged the continuous support of police officers in tackling drugs and other criminal activities in Kadavu.

Marama Tui Nakasaleka/Lomanikoro and Bulou Sulueti Naikelekelevesi say they understand the current situation and the need to address it accordingly.

This comes as the Tikina of Nakasaleka is the latest of the nine districts to support the work of the police with the establishment of their Crime Prevention Committee.

51 participants have successfully completed the two-day workshop conducted by the Southern Division Community Policing Team, enhancing their knowledge of their responsibilities as members of the CPC.

She has urged participants to join hands and work closely with police to maintain law and order in their community.