Disasters do not discriminate: Gavoka

[Source: Tourism Fiji/ Facebook]

Resilience is not an abstract concept as it touches every aspect of our lives, from the well-being of families to the sustainability of industries, including agriculture, fisheries, and tourism.

This has been highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism Viliame Gavoka during the disaster risk resilience scorecard workshop for Small Island Developing States.

Gavoka says that disasters do not discriminate as their impacts ripple through communities, infrastructure, and key industries, including tourism.

Article continues after advertisement

“As we work to fortify homes and protect livelihoods, we also protect the resources and systems that underpin sectors like tourism. Our ability to recover swiftly and effectively after a crisis safeguards not just the industry but the thousands of lives it supports.”

Gavoka adds that the workshop is therefore critical to enhancing the collective capacity to respond to challenges and to ensuring that Fiji remains a trusted and safe destination for visitors while continuing to provide opportunities for Fijians.

He adds that the workshop is an opportunity to shape policies that protect our people, strengthen our infrastructure, and safeguard the environment.