Disaster Risk Management is a priority: Ditoka

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Disaster risk is taking on new shapes and sizes with every passing year.

This has been highlighted by Minister for rural development Sakiasi Ditoka while speaking during World Humanitarian Day commemoration in Suva yesterday.

Ditoka says Risk drivers and consequences are multiplying and are increasingly complicated.

He says a whole of society approach is needed.

“Yet, as we stand united, we must also recognize the immense challenges that lie ahead. Climate change, conflicts, and the ongoing unprecedented weather continue to test our collective efforts. In the face of these challenges, our response must be rooted in empathy, understanding, and the recognition of our shared humanity.”

Ditoka has reaffirmed governments’ commitment in advancing inclusivity and promoting gender equality and women empowerment.

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Dirk Wagener emphasized the need to show humanitarian act to make a difference in places we live and work in.

“We like to be close to the people and not hide behind walls and barbed wires but this very event has changed the entire way how the UN unfortunately especially in humanitarian situation needs to position itself.”

The World Humanitarian Day is a day to remember the sacrifices of people who strive to make the world a better place to live in.