Diplomatic missions assure safety of Fijians

[Photo Credit: Reuters]

Fiji’s diplomatic missions in the region have confirmed the safety of all Fijians in both Myanmar and Thailand following the devastating earthquake that impacted Southeast Asia on the 28th of last month.

They are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has urged all Fijians in the affected areas to remain alert and comply with local safety measures.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Rabuka stated that Fiji stands in solidarity with the people of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and the Kingdom of Thailand during this difficult time, offering prayers for eternal peace and rest for those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

On behalf of the people and the Government of Fiji, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has extended heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and expressed hopes for a swift recovery for those who have been injured.

