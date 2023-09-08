Digital health strategy to boost MoH’s processes

The Ministry of Health has launched the first-ever Digital Health Strategy 2023–2027, aiming to address the cumbersome procedures and constraints within the healthcare infrastructure.

Speaking during the launch, Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu emphasized that these limitations have resulted in delays in healthcare service delivery, inefficiencies in workflow, the absence of crucial health information data, and diminished satisfaction levels among daily service users.

Dr Lalabalavu says the new strategy represents a shift away from the current heavy reliance on paper-based and manual data handling, moving towards a more secure, efficient, and digitally empowered healthcare system.

“To embark on this transformative journey, we must establish strong foundations, both technologically and organizationally. This includes building our digital capacity and capabilities, particularly within our human resources, to successfully implement new and updated processes and information systems.”

Dr Lalabalavu also underscored the importance of coordination and communication across all facets of the healthcare system.

He adds that alignment towards common goals, standardized processes, and efficient governance are paramount to achieving their mission.