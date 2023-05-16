Dialogue Fiji commends Methodist Church

Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma for holding a forgiveness and reconciliation ceremony on Sunday.

Dialogue Fiji has expressed its deep admiration for the Methodist Church in Fiji and Rotuma for holding a forgiveness and reconciliation ceremony on Sunday to seek forgiveness from the Indo-Fijian community who were victims of the 1987 and 2000 coups.

The ceremony, held in Suva, was an extraordinary milestone towards healing the deep wounds caused by the coups and promoting interethnic harmony in Fiji.

Executive Director, Nilesh Lal says this historic event is significant for coup-scarred Fiji as it marks the first time that a major institution, such as the Methodist Church of Fiji, has publicly sought forgiveness and reconciliation with the Indo-Fijian community.

Article continues after advertisement

Lal says Dialogue Fiji is profoundly moved and impressed by the courage, humility, and compassion shown by the Methodist Church in initiating this historic event.

He adds this ceremony sends a powerful message that forgiveness is possible, and through this we can begin to heal the wounds of the past and build a better future for all Fijians.