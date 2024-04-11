Deputy PM emphasize unity and charity this Eid

Muslims throughout Fiji will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr today after 30 days of fasting and prayers during Ramadan.

While wishing the Muslim community a joyous and blessed Eid-ul-Fitr, Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the holy month of Ramadan and the celebration of Eid is significant.

Professor Prasad emphasizes the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr by our Muslim community and reinforces that respect, tolerance, unity, goodwill, and peace are paramount for our multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural nation.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that it is the culmination of the practice of self-discipline, increased prayers, spiritual development, and charity for all, especially the underprivileged and less fortunate.

Prasad says this celebration is also about seeking righteousness and taking the solemn pledge to lead a righteous life of truth, justice, and sacrifice for the greater good.

The Deputy Prime Minister acknowledges the important contribution made by the Muslim community in the development and progress of the nation.

Prasad wishes everyone Eid Mubarak as our Muslim community celebrates with their families, friends and neighbours in a spirit of togetherness.