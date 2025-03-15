Deo becomes first in family to join FCS

Deepak Deo with his parents.

It was an emotional day for Deepak Deo as he stood among 64 recruits, celebrating their graduation from the Fiji Corrections Service.

The 34-year-old from Wailevu, Labasa, was the sole Indo-Fijian graduate among the new Corrections Officers.

After 14 weeks of intensive training, he became the first in his family to don the brown uniform, overcoming financial and language barriers.

He credits his parents for providing the strength and solid foundation that guided him throughout his journey.

Deo is encouraging young people to set their goals, strive for success, and pursue careers that contribute to a crime-free nation.

“Challenges I faced was the language, the Fijian language, it was tough for me to cope up with my colleagues and slowly I came up understanding it better with my colleagues. They helped me a lot, and I have overcome that challenges.”

Fakaofo Tonga, one of the four recruits from His Majesty’s Prison of Tonga, applauded the Tonga Correctional Services for giving him the chance to be part of the 14-week training in Fiji.

The 19-year-old was awarded the Best Physical Recruit Award.

“It was challenging, especially waking up early for training, but we sacrificed for the greater purpose.”

Tonga dedicated his success to those who helped him along the way, including the commissioners from both countries and key individuals who provided support during the program.

The recruits come from various parts of Fiji, with 10 from Tailevu, 5 from Naitasiri, 5 from Ra, 3 from Ba, 6 from Lomaiviti, 1 from Rewa, 8 from Kadavu, 1 from Namosi, 3 from Nadroga, 8 from Lau, 3 from Bua, 2 from Macuata and 4 from Cakaudrove.

