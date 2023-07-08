Delays expected for road users in Nasinu

Members of the public are advised that there will be a temporary traffic closure and diversion of the Nausori bound lanes on Kings Roads, Laqere in Nasinu later today.

In a statement, the Fiji Roads Authority states that lanes bound for Nausori will be fully closed after the Narere Stage 1 junction from 1pm to 5pm to allow for road repair works.

The FRA states that during this time, Nausori-bound traffic will be diverted onto the Suva-bound lane, with one Suva-bound lane operational simultaneously.

Traffic management will be in place to guide road users and the FRA advises travellers to expect delays.