Dangerous drivers face police action

Source: Fiji Police Force / Facebook

Police have launched an investigation into a viral video showing a convoy of vehicles driven recklessly along Mead Road.

Acting Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga has condemned the drivers’ actions.

He states that their disregard for road laws endangered innocent road users and passengers.

He said such behavior shows a clear lack of respect for public safety and will not be tolerated.

A dedicated team is now working to track down those involved as police move to take firm action against the offenders.

