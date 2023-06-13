Damodar City Labasa’s second phase nears completion

The Damodar City Labasa

The excitement builds among people in the Northern Division as the second phase of construction nears completion at the Damodar City Labasa Center.

Chief Executive Div Damodar says they are eager to help increase revenue for the division, which will eventually be a boost to the local economy.

Damodar says the completed center provides convenience to the people, as they would not have to travel far for products and services only available in Viti Levu.

“So, our prime focus over the years was to study and research the Labasa economy about what was needed and what the people wanted. Our thorough research, what we do, is that we do a lot of consulting work—speaking with people and getting information—and the demand was for some of the brands. We have brought them all to Labasa.”

Damodar says the center has also provided an opportunity for other investors to rethink the development of their businesses in the country, which has seen them expand their brands to the Northern Division.

The Chief Executive encourages the people to treat the development as their own and to enjoy the products and services that will be provided at the center.

The completed Damodar City Labasa features a hotel, supermarket, fine dining restaurants, food and beverage outlets, a bar, a food court, a convention center, and cinemas.

The first phase was completed last year; the second phase is expected to be completed before year’s end; and the third phase is scheduled to be completed early next year.

Damodar City Labasa Center is an investment of $50 million.