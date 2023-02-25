CWMH clean-up underway with hundreds attending

The major clean-up of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital is now underway, with a good turnout from the public.

This morning, hundreds of individuals and several organizations turned out to lend a helping hand in the clean-up.

The state of the hospital came to light following a media tour exposing the deplorable condition of the infrastructure.

People were seen this morning with gloves on and picking up trash around the facility, and more work is expected inside the hospital.