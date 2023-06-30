Curiosity surrounds national budget

There is a lot of expectation in the air as the 2023–24 National Budget will be announced by Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad at 10 this morning.

Squatter settlers in Muanivatu, Vatuwaqa are showing curiosity about what will be in today’s budget announcement.

Resident Atama Nayacakalou says they are aware of Fiji’s financial situation and are ready to welcome the decisions made by the coalition government.

“I think we have to accept whatever is announced in the budget because the government knows what is best for our economy.”

Another resident, Viliame Uluirewa, says they are interested in how the government plans to address the deep-rooted problems in the country.

“We are anxious to see how the cost of living will rise from budget and make adjustments accordingly, especially in terms of family spending.”

Uluirewa says it is crucial to manage the family’s finances well to sustain their livelihoods.

The National Budget will be aired live on FBC TV.