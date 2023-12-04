[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is pleading with Fijians to prioritize safety and security in the lead-up to the festive season.

This, he says will help reduce avoidable mishaps and fatalities.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew emphasizes how important it is for people to adopt a mindset that prioritizes security and safety in their day-to-day activities.

The Acting Commissioner emphasizes the critical role of personal responsibility in ensuring community safety.

“So my plea to the general public, you know you think safety, you think security, not only on the road but at your various residences; you know fire is happening at various private residences; you know once you leave your home you look at all your appliances and if the cylinder is on time, switch it off.”

Chew says that safety starts with us, and communities must come together to embrace a culture of safety and responsibility.