Cultural understanding vital for discipline

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs emphasizes the meaningful link between culture and discipline.

According to Permanent Secretary Pita Tagicakirewa, the rising issues of bullying and drug abuse in schools can be attributed to a limited grasp of tradition and culture.

Tagicakirewa states that knowledge of tradition and culture fosters qualities like obedience, honesty, respect, and humility, which shape an individual’s character.

Article continues after advertisement

He also mentions that the Ministry is actively working on implementing this proposal.

“This is a policy issue, and it will be taken up in various forums, including the education forum, but for us, the ministry of iTaukei affairs, there are a number of national action plans that we are developing to address, amongst other things.”

Tagicakirewa confirms the Ministry will be making a submission in this regard during the National Education Summit.

The Summit will be held on the 21st and 22nd of this month.