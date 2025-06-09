Violent crimes show early drop

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu.

Assaults and sexual offences showed a slight decline in the first quarter of this year.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu said a total of 231 cases were recorded, down from 245 in the same period last year.

Assault causing actual bodily harm fell from 203 to 180 cases while common assault rose slightly from 23 to 27 cases.

Sexual offences saw small changes with sexual assaults increasing from two to five cases and indecent assault from two to four.

Incest, assault with intent to commit rape and indecently insulting or annoying a person were also reported in low numbers.

Rape cases dropped from four to one and unlawful wounding decreased from two to one.

Commissioner Tudravu said the numbers show progress but stressed that authorities remain focused on preventing violent and sexual crimes.

He added that proactive policing, community awareness and swift responses are essential to protect vulnerable individuals across the country.

