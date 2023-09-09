Man jailed for manslaughter

A man has been handed a partial custodial sentence after he was found guilty of one count of manslaughter.

He was sentenced by the Suva High Court last month.

Davnit Krishan Ratnam has been sentenced to three years imprisonment, but he will serve 23 months behind bars while the remaining 12 months has been suspended for three years.

The Court heard that Ratnam was under the influence of liquor and driving his car at a high spend along Kings Road in August 2019.

As a result, he hit a woman who was standing in the middle of the road to cross to the other side.

The Court heard that after hitting the victim, Ratnam did not stop his car and drove to a nearby Supermarket where he was arrested by the police.

The Court also heard that during the early stages of the investigation, Ratnam gave a false name to the police.

The post-mortem report shows the victim died of severe injuries.