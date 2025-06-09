Farmer charged with cyber abuse and intimidation

A 31-year-old farmer from Nadera has been charged with three offences and will appear in custody at the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions confirmed the charges, which include causing harm by posting electronic communication under Section 24 of the Online Safety Act 2018, criminal intimidation under Section 375 of the Crimes Act 2009 and indecently insulting or annoying a person under Section 213 of the Crimes Act 2009.

The charges were sanctioned by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

