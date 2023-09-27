Disgraced teacher cops jail term decade later

A schoolteacher has been jailed for sexually assaulting his students.

The incidents happened over a decade ago, when he was teaching at a school in Ra.

The teacher carried out the offences against three of his male students.

During the sentencing, he was told that, as a teacher, he should have protected and safeguarded the complainants; instead, he breached the trust expected from him, and the breach was gross.

He will serve four years with a non-parole period of two years.