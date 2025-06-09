Counter narcotics officers charged with abuse of office

[File Photo]

Two police officers formerly based at the Counter Narcotics Bureau will be produced in the Suva Magistrates Court charged with abuse of office.

The charges were laid by the Major Crime Unit after consultation with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Both officers have been charged with one count of abuse of office.

It is alleged that between January 2023 and December 2024, the first accused abused his authority by engaging in unauthorized financial dealings, obtaining a gain of more than $22,000.

The 47-year-old is also alleged to have received a corrupt benefit for the same transaction.

It is further alleged that in July 2024, he abused his authority by leaking official investigation documents to an unauthorized third party without lawful excuse — an arbitrary act deemed prejudicial to the rights of the Fiji Police Force.

Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu has directed that the two officers be interdicted.

